search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media) ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Albert Roca's men eye history
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'Padmaavat' protest was bizarre, appalling, bordered on fascism: Ranveer Singh

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 7:11 pm IST
Ranveer Singh said the delay 'Padmaavat' faced took a toll on him as he had to sit and wait for the project to get finished.
32-year-old actor, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: File)
 32-year-old actor, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: "Padmaavat" makers may be celebrating '50 glorious days' of the film in theatres, which has made over 300 crores, but actor Ranveer Singh still seems to be affected by the controversy as the actor says it was "infuriating" for him to see his director Sanjay Leela Bhansali go through the "assault".

The 32-year-old actor, who essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in the magnum opus, said the drama surrounding the film and its release "left him full of rage", but the makers had categorically told him not react.

 

"It was a very frustrating process because none of this was in my control. It was hugely infuriating. It had left me full of rage and wanting to act out. Wanting to say and wanting to do something about what I was seeing which I thought was absolutely wrong. But I couldn't do anything. Moreover, I was asked not to do anything... I wasn't leading the line to fight back. It was the producers and my producer-director. I had to respect what they asked me categorically to do which is 'you please stay out of it. You don't say anything. Anything you say will get picked up. This matter is going to get worse... Please control your emotions,'" Ranveer said.

The actor was in conversation with Rajeev Masand at News18 Rising India Summit. Ranveer said the kind of protest the film faced was "bizarre" and he found it appalling.

"I was like 'I can't believe that this is 2018. This is so blatant that it's bizarre'. It borders on fascism. I found it appalling. Initially I was shocked which turned into rage because when the first incident happened on the sets and the assault on Mr Bhansali...when I saw visuals of that I was out of control. "... I was supposed to be on sets that day. I was going to fly in from Hyderabad and that was supposed to be my first day. So for me to see those visuals of violence it was so infuriating... you can't do that to somebody I love," he said.

The actor said the delay the film faced took a toll on him as he had to sit and wait for the project to get finished.

"I would be sitting at home for months committed to one film. Just sitting, not shooting and not knowing whether this film will get completed. The largest chunk of my work in the film was shot towards the very end. And it was very taxing because a costume drama can be a very heavy process," he added .

Tags: ranveer singh. padmaavat, sanjay leela bhansali, alauddin khilji, ranveer singh, padmaavat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Learnt lesson from UP bypoll defeat, will ensure it's not repeated: Rajnath Singh

Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. (Photo: PTI | File)

Here's why a Bengal village stands still for 52 seconds every weekday at 10:50 am

A loudspeaker has been fitted around 100 feet away from the school building and those who hear the National Anthem being sung through it, join the chorus, school Headmaster Safikul Islam said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Kashmir an integral part, can cross border if needed to protect India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has achieved huge success in taking the fight against terrorism on international forum. (Photo: PTI | File)

Modi government arrogant, power hungry, 'dramebaaz': Sonia Gandhi

UPA chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi said that her party is exposing fraud and corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Class 10 Bengal student dies after mechanic posing as doctor treats him in ambulance

The boy, Arijit Das, was being taken to a Kolkata hospital from a nursing home in Burdwam for treatment, after he complained of a prolonged bout of fever and chest pain. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham