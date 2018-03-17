N Chandrababu Naidu to launch ‘digital assault’ against BJP

Vijayawada: The Chief Minister has dragged both the YSRC and the Jana Sena in a conspiracy plot and has directed his Cabinet colleagues to expose their hidden agenda. The Cabinet ministers will take this up as a people’s movement, and the same will commence once the Parliament sessions are concluded. Apart from that, the CM’s strategic media platform- Group M, has been reportedly advised to prepare short-duration visual capsules, to penetrate the various social media networking sites in order to reach the masses. This time, the short duration videos will have English and Hindi subtitles and voiceovers highlighting the injustice done to the state of AP during the NDA regime. The techie wing of the TD will extend its logistic support in preparing these visual capsules. In fact, Group M, which is engaged in promoting the image of the state government, has so far not made its presence in AP, but outside AP, it has been on the job for the past six months.

“At this crucial juncture, of the TD leaving the BJP-led NDA, the services of Group M are really needed,” said an officer, and he added that these image builders would be preparing around a dozen visual capsules. They would release them in a phased manner on various social media networking sites, mostly in North India, in order to make the people understand how the BJP had deceived the people of AP.

“They will be with English and Hindi sub-titles and voiceovers,” the officer said and he added that these visual capsules would expose the BJP’s high-handedness in dealing with the states, in various issues. Most of the content of the videos would be filled with Mr Naidu’s speeches and political comments, backed with rich visuals. The visuals would unveil the present condition of the projects taken up under the Centrally-sponsored schemes, projects and institutions, and would also be backed by the voices of the locals.

While this was one plan that government had to expose the BJP’s true colors, the officer added that the second strategy was that the Cabinet ministers needed to visit two constituencies in a week, in order to apprise the people that the need of the hour was to raise their voices against Centre in a peaceful way. This formula was also one of the strategies designed by Group M.

“The CM doesn’t want to give any scope to the opposition parties – the YSRC, the BJP and the Jana Sena,” said the officer engaged in coordinating with Group M on these issues and he also told this correspondent that even before the Opposition parties could execute their own plans, the CM wanted these strategies to be translated into a reality.