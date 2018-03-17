search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Man-made crisis: Bengaluru may be first Indian city to run out of water

AFP
Published Mar 17, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 9:30 am IST
Many lakes have now been concreted over to build apartment blocks.
Firefighters inspect Bellandur lake, which has become so toxic that it spontaneously catches fire, and emits clouds of white froth. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Firefighters inspect Bellandur lake, which has become so toxic that it spontaneously catches fire, and emits clouds of white froth. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Every day more than 1,000 water tankers rumble past Nagraj's small plywood store in Bengaluru, throwing up clouds of dust as they rush their valuable cargo to homes and offices in the drought-stricken tech hub.

Gleaming new apartment blocks are still springing up all over Bengaluru, known as India's Silicon Valley, even though there is nowhere near enough mains water to supply those already living and working there.

 

Many rely entirely on supplies shipped in by tankers filled from giant borewells that have caused groundwater levels to plummet, sparking predictions Bengaluru could be the first Indian city to run out of water.

"There is a severe scarcity of water here," said Nagraj, 30, who moved to the suburban neighbourhood of Panathur a decade ago and has seen it transformed by rampant construction.

"The future will be very difficult. It is impossible to imagine how they will find water, how they will live. Even if we dig 1,500 feet (450 metres) down, we are not getting water."

Panathur lies next to Bangalore's biggest lake, Bellandur, which provides a poignant reminder that things weren't always like this.

Once known as India's garden city for its lush green parks, Bengaluru was built around a series of lakes created to form rainwater reservoirs and prevent the precious resource from draining away.

Lakes on fire

Many lakes have now been concreted over to build apartment blocks with names like Dream Acres and Strawberry Fields to house the workers who have flocked here during India's outsourcing boom.

Many of those lakes that remain are heavily polluted. Bellandur has become so toxic that it spontaneously catches fire, and emits clouds of white froth so large authorities have had to build barriers to keep it from spilling onto the road.

Tags: bellandur lake, water pollution, water scarcity, bengaluru city, garden city
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI acting secretary hurls fresh bouncer at CoA in scathing letter

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary pointed fingers at the CoA's motives behind repeatedly hounding the BCCI members instead of working in tandem with them towards the implementation of Justice (Retd) RM Lodha-led committee recommendations. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Kejriwal's apology, Punjab's Lok Insaf Party snaps ties with AAP

The AAP and the LIP had entered into an alliance six months before the Punjab Assembly polls held in February last year. (Photo: File)

Obvious Indian banks broke rules in Vijay Mallya case: UK judge

Mallya is on trial for the UK court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: File)

BJP's image 'negative', no alliance with party now: Pawan Kalyan

Kalyan said both YSRC and TDP were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion. (Photo: File)

Plea against lawyer in Kumbakonam fire tragedy

Madras high court

Chennai: 800 students debarred for exam malpractice

The University of Madras has debarred about 800 candidates for three years for involving in exam malpractices in December 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham