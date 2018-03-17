search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras high court dismisses PIL to stop spot fines on traffic offences

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 2:47 am IST
The rider, her husband, who was not wearing helmet, did not stop and attempted to ride on when the police asked him to stop, in Tiruchy.
The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed the PIL filed by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy.
 The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed the PIL filed by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy.

Chennai: The Madras high court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation, which sought a direction to the traffic police not to harass the public under the guise of spot fine without giving an opportunity to contest the alleged violations before the court of law. 

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose dismissed the PIL filed by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy.

 

The March 7 incident in which a woman who was travelling on the pillion of a motor cycle fell down and died when the police chased and kicked the motorcycle was quoted in the PIL. 

The rider, her husband, who was not wearing helmet, did not stop and attempted to ride on when the police asked him to stop, in Tiruchy.

 Dismissing the PIL, the bench said this court is surprised to note that the husband was irresponsible enough to carry his pregnant wife in a motor cycle without wearing helmet and attempted to escape when the police tried to stop him. Of course, it is not to be construed as the finding of the court. The observation is based only on different news reports and on the face of the affidavit filed by the petitioner. It is not to influence the investigation against the incident in any manner, the bench made it clear. The bench said, “The petition in our view is gross abuse of process of court. The imposition of fine including spot fines on driving in contravention of rules is permissible. There is no law which prohibits collection of spot fines. In anticipation of stray incidents of police excess or improprieties or even dishonesty, the court cannot entertain a PIL and stop collection of spot fines from errant drivers. The incident indeed is an unfortunate one and required to be inquired into.”

Tags: madras high court, traffic offences
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: AIADMK seeks to restrain TTV Dhinakaran from using similar flag

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: PTI/File)

Go digital to plug paper leak: Experts

(CBSE) has denied Class 12 Accountancy paper leak, the security regarding examinations and evaluation among stakeholders of school education has become a major concern, especially during this exam season.

Sewage treatment plant inaugurated at Kengeri

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Cauvery Water Supply Phase 1 at Kengeri on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Police may ban vehicles at night on Church Street

A file photo of Church Street in Bengaluru

Take a walk! Hawkers lay claim to footpaths in Bengaluru

Hawkers operating on Church Street
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham