 ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Albert Roca's men eye history
 
Learnt lesson from UP bypoll defeat, will ensure it's not repeated: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 6:46 pm IST
The BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in the by-elections held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.
Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP had taken lessons from its defeat in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls and would work to ensure that such a result is not repeated.

"Ho gaya, aage nahin hoga. Humein pata chala ki aisa bhi ho sakta hain (It has happened, it will not happen again. We have learnt that even this could happen),” Singh, a senior BJP leader, said at the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi.

 

The BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in the by-elections held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya respectively.

Adityanath had said the results were a "lesson" and cited overconfidence and inability to understand the SP-BSP tie-up.

Also Read: Overconfidence, inability to gauge SP-BSP ties led to BJP defeat: Adityanath

Asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi, the home minister said despite the Congress president's attacks on the government, only "time will tell against whom India was rising".

"He is our opposition leader and he will keep saying things. But only time will tell against whom the country is rising," Singh said.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister after his speech at a meet, Rahul tweeted, "Modi Ji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it's rising against you."

Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. "I am not overambitious. But if anyone is given the opportunity, they must fulfil it. Our Prime Minister is doing a very commendable job," he said.

