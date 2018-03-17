Hyd man ends life, requests wife's re-marriage as 'last wish' in suicide note

Chary, an electrician in his mid 20s, allegedly ended his life two days ago. (Photo: Representational/File)

Hyderabad: A young man allegedly committed suicide here with a "last wish" that his parents arrange for the re-marriage of his wife, police said Friday.

Chary, an electrician in his mid 20s, allegedly ended his life two days ago, they said adding the motive for him taking the extreme step was under investigation.

A suicide note, purportedly written by him, was found at his home in Shameerpet.

In the note, he had asked his parents to perform the marriage of his wife with another man, police said.

The couple had got married about two years ago.

On a complaint from the man's father, a case of suicide had been registered and further investigations were on, police added.