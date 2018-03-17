search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Favourites Bengaluru will have their task cut out against Chennaiyin FC, who have made the summit due to their hard work and perseverance.(Photo: ISL Media) LIVE| ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Double delight for Alves
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Haryana minister Anil Vij calls for removing ‘Adhinayak’ from National Anthem

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 8:44 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Anil Vij said ‘Adhinayak’ means dictator and in India there is no dictatorship but democracy.
Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij demanding that the word 'Adhinayak' be removed from the national anthem, insisting it was like praising a dictator. (PHoto: ANI | Twitter)
 Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij demanding that the word 'Adhinayak' be removed from the national anthem, insisting it was like praising a dictator. (PHoto: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Haryana Health Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday demanding that the word 'Adhinayak' be removed from the national anthem, insisting it was like praising a dictator.

“Adhinayak word should also be removed (from National Anthem). ‘Adhinayak’ means dictator and in India, we don’t have dictatorship but democracy. Hence, it should be thought about to remove the word Adhinayak,” Anil Vij was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

Vij supported the private member’s resolution moved in Parliament for replacing the word ‘Sindh’ with ‘Northeast’.

The statement of Vij comes a day after Congress MP Ripun Bora on Friday moved a private member’s resolution in Rajya Sabha seeking amendment of the National Anthem.  

Bora had called for replacing the word Sindh with the Northeast India saying, “The National Anthem of India ‘Jana Gana Mana’ mentions Sindh which is no longer part of India; the North East India, which is a very important part of India, finds no mention in the National Anthem.”

The North East is an important part of India and it is unfortunate that it is not a part of the national anthem while Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer a part of India but part of Pakistan, Bora had said.

The National Anthem of India, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was composed in Bengali by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.

 

Tags: anil vij, haryana health minister, national anthem, adhinayak
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagtar Singh Tara awarded life imprisonment in Beant Singh assassination case

A special court in Chandigarh on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to Jagtar Singh Tara in connection with assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. (Photo: PTI | File)

Trade sees most friction in India-US ties: White House official

US President Donald Trump publicly raised the issue of high import duty by India on motorcycles at least three times in a month and threatened a reciprocal duty on Indian imports. (Photo: File)

'Padmaavat' protest was bizarre, appalling, bordered on fascism: Ranveer Singh

32-year-old actor, Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'. (Photo: File)

Learnt lesson from UP bypoll defeat, will ensure it's not repeated: Rajnath Singh

Asked what he would do if he becomes the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was not an overambitious person. (Photo: PTI | File)

Here's why a Bengal village stands still for 52 seconds every weekday at 10:50 am

A loudspeaker has been fitted around 100 feet away from the school building and those who hear the National Anthem being sung through it, join the chorus, school Headmaster Safikul Islam said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham