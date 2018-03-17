search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP's image 'negative', no alliance with party now: Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 17, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Pawan Kalyan questioned as to why the TDP and YSRC were in hurry over No Confidence motion against the BJP.
Kalyan said both YSRC and TDP were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion. (Photo: File)
 Kalyan said both YSRC and TDP were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on Friday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh stating that the "current image of the BJP in the state was negative".

"Currently, the image of the BJP in the state is completely negative. Nobody in his right frame of mind will partner with the BJP at this time," Kalyan was quoted as saying by NDTV.

 

Jana sena Chief Pawan Kalyan questioned as to why the TDP and YSRC were in hurry over No Confidence motion in the Parliament after the Chief Minister led TDP broke away from the NDA on Friday.

Also Read: TDP snaps ties with NDA, to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt

He dismissed the allegations levelled by TD Chief N Chandrababu Naidu that BJP was behind him. Instead he said that, people are behind him and not any political party. 

Kalyan said both YSRC and TDP were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion. 

Denying the allegations by the TDP that he is hand in glove with the BJP, the Jana Sena chief alleged that the TDP and YSR Congress had colluded with each other.

Earlier last week, Pawan Kalyan had charged the Chandrababu Naidu government with converting the state into a 'corrupt Andhra Pradesh' and warned it of repercussions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He warned TDP that the 2019 polls would not be as smooth as it was in 2014, when after the formation of his party, he supported the TDP-BJP combine in (then united) Andhra Pradesh and did not contest the elections.

Tags: pawan kalyan, tdp, ysrc, nda, n chandrababu naidu, tdp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




