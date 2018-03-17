search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Kejriwal's apology, Punjab's Lok Insaf Party snaps ties with AAP

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Earlier on Friday, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as the AAP's Punjab chief protesting the apology.
The AAP and the LIP had entered into an alliance six months before the Punjab Assembly polls held in February last year. (Photo: File)
 The AAP and the LIP had entered into an alliance six months before the Punjab Assembly polls held in February last year. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The Lok Insaf Party on Friday announced to break its alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's apology to a SAD leader for accusing him of being involved in the drug trade.

Kejriwal tendered the apology to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against the former minister.

 

"We have announced to break our alliance with the AAP. We cannot be associated with a party whose main leader meekly surrendered by tendering apology to former minister Bikram Singh Majithia," LIP leader and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains said in Chandigarh on Friday.

Bains also called Kejriwal a "traitor", alleging that he "betrayed" Punjabis by tendering an apology.

"He is a fraudster. He accepted funds from Punjabis and also promised to punish Majithia. And now he tendered an apology which is a biggest fraud with Punjabis. Therefore we ended alliance with AAP," he said.

However, he said he will continue to support "at personal level" 14-15 AAP MLAs out of 20 who are working in the interest of Punjab.

The AAP and the LIP had entered into an alliance six months before the Punjab Assembly polls held in February last year.

In his apology, Kejriwal said he had now learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

Earlier on Friday, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann resigned as the AAP's Punjab chief protesting the apology.

Also Read: AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann quits after Kejriwal's apology to ex-min

Hours later, Aman Arora also tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab's AAP co-president on Friday.

Arora furnished his resignation to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP in-charge of Punjab Affairs Manish Sisodia and asked him to accept his resignation.

The Delhi chief minister's apology drew flak from his party's other leaders and MLAs in Punjab, who said they were "stunned" by the move and "disappointed" as Kejriwal had not kept them in the "loop".

Tags: lok insaf party, arvind kejriwal, bikram singh majithia, drugs charge
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI acting secretary hurls fresh bouncer at CoA in scathing letter

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary pointed fingers at the CoA's motives behind repeatedly hounding the BCCI members instead of working in tandem with them towards the implementation of Justice (Retd) RM Lodha-led committee recommendations. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Obvious Indian banks broke rules in Vijay Mallya case: UK judge

Mallya is on trial for the UK court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore. (Photo: File)

BJP's image 'negative', no alliance with party now: Pawan Kalyan

Kalyan said both YSRC and TDP were playing gimmicks over the issue as they were still unclear about the dates on which they plan to move the motion. (Photo: File)

Plea against lawyer in Kumbakonam fire tragedy

Madras high court

Chennai: 800 students debarred for exam malpractice

The University of Madras has debarred about 800 candidates for three years for involving in exam malpractices in December 2016.

Chennai: AIADMK seeks to restrain TTV Dhinakaran from using similar flag

TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham