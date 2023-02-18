  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 17 Feb 2023 Junaid-Nasir killing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Junaid-Nasir killing: Asaduddin slams BJP, RSS for supporting inhuman act

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 10:11 am IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media at his residence on the kidnapping and murder of Junaid and Nasir in Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Twitter @iamzzeeshan)
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media at his residence on the kidnapping and murder of Junaid and Nasir in Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Twitter @iamzzeeshan)

Hyderabad, Jaipur: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the BJP and the RSS over the alleged killing of two Muslim youth in Bhiwani district in Haryana.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad on Friday, he alleged that the abductors were supported by the BJP and the RSS and this was an inhuman killing by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang.

"I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. They are responsible for this incident. Will the Prime Minister and Home Minister speak on this incident,” Owaisi asked.

He warned that these elements being radicalised by the BJP would turn against them tomorrow. "The Centre and BJP government in Haryana should not protect, and patronise such elements," he demanded.

Owaisi alleged that BJP was promoting radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' were killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people, he added.

In Jaipur, the Rajasthan Police said they had detained half a dozen people, including one of the five persons named in the FIR, in connection with the death of the two men whose burnt bodies were found in a car in Haryana after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes.

The family members of the deceased had named five men — Anil, Srikant, Rink Saini, Lokesh Singhla and Monu — linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint and the police had booked all of them.

“One (named) accused has been taken into custody and the search for the remaining accused continues,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi. He condemned the killing and promised stern action against the accused.

Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning. Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

One of the key accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal and a member of a self-proclaimed cow protection team. He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7.
Manesar released a video message claiming his innocence in the latest case. He claimed he was in a hotel in Gurugram with his team members at the time of the incident and promised to share CCTV images to prove his claim.

The last rites of the two, who were related to each other, were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded a CBI probe into the matter and alleged that the Bajrang Dal's name was being dragged into the case due to “political bias.”

...
Tags: vishwa hindu parishad (vhp), bajrang dal, gurugram, abducted, rajasthan news, haryana news, bhiwani, gau-rakshaks, aimim chief owaisi, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Crates with cheetahs before being loaded into an IAF aircraft for their translocation from South Africa to India, at an airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo

IAF plane carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrives in Gwalior

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Friday (PTI)

Uddhav calls party leaders' meet after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Lord Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament said the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is

'Unfortunate, ill-timed and ill-informed': Lord Rami Ranger slams Modi documentary

Around 200 persons suffered breathing problems following a leak of chlorine gas from a cylinder of the water treatment plant at the Mission Bhagiratha project site late (Representational Image: Twitter)

200 people suffocate after leak of chlorine in Jangaon; 50 hospitalised



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Development of adivasis is personal for me, says PM Modi

PM Modi speaks at

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including option to buy 370 aircraft

In this file photo a new Air India Boeing 787-8 series Dreamliner aircraft during the opening day of India Aviation 2012 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP file image)

India, Egypt call upon countries to root out all forms of terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T dept survey on BBC India continues for second day

Media personnel outside the BBC office amid a survey operation conducted by Income Tax Department officials as part of a tax evasion investigation, at KG Marg in New Delhi, Tuesday (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Cabinet approves plan to set up 2 lakh PACS in next 5 years

(Representational image: PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->