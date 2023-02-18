Junaid-Nasir killing: Asaduddin slams BJP, RSS for supporting inhuman act

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media at his residence on the kidnapping and murder of Junaid and Nasir in Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Twitter @iamzzeeshan)

Hyderabad, Jaipur: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the BJP and the RSS over the alleged killing of two Muslim youth in Bhiwani district in Haryana.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad on Friday, he alleged that the abductors were supported by the BJP and the RSS and this was an inhuman killing by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang.

"I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. They are responsible for this incident. Will the Prime Minister and Home Minister speak on this incident,” Owaisi asked.

He warned that these elements being radicalised by the BJP would turn against them tomorrow. "The Centre and BJP government in Haryana should not protect, and patronise such elements," he demanded.

Owaisi alleged that BJP was promoting radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' were killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people, he added.

In Jaipur, the Rajasthan Police said they had detained half a dozen people, including one of the five persons named in the FIR, in connection with the death of the two men whose burnt bodies were found in a car in Haryana after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes.

The family members of the deceased had named five men — Anil, Srikant, Rink Saini, Lokesh Singhla and Monu — linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint and the police had booked all of them.

“One (named) accused has been taken into custody and the search for the remaining accused continues,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi. He condemned the killing and promised stern action against the accused.

Nasir, 25, and Junaid alias Juna, 35, residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning. Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

One of the key accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal and a member of a self-proclaimed cow protection team. He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7.

Manesar released a video message claiming his innocence in the latest case. He claimed he was in a hotel in Gurugram with his team members at the time of the incident and promised to share CCTV images to prove his claim.

The last rites of the two, who were related to each other, were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a financial aid of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded a CBI probe into the matter and alleged that the Bajrang Dal's name was being dragged into the case due to “political bias.”