Nation Current Affairs 17 Feb 2022 Union Minister Gadka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Union Minister Gadkari, CM Jagan to open new projects today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari will launch 51 projects worth ₹ 21,000 crore on Thursday
Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 13 projects completed at a cost of ₹ 11,191 crore. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Union minister Nitin Gadkari will launch 51 projects worth ₹ 21,000 crore on Thursday. A highlight of the day will be Gadkari, along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, inaugurating the Benz Flyover-2 at a programme being organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

The Union minister and the Chief Minister will inaugurate 13 projects completed at a cost of ₹ 11,191 crore. They will lay the foundation for 23 new projects involving an expenditure of ₹ 10,368 crore.

 

Gadkari will arrive at Gannavaram Airport at 11.45 am on Thursday and proceed directly to Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. He and the Chief Minister will launch projects and lay the foundation stone for national highway projects. Further, they will address a public meeting organized at the IGMC Stadium on the occasion. Later, the two will reach Benz Circle and launch the newly built Benz Flyover-2.

The Union minister will visit CM's Camp Office in Tadepalli and hold a review meeting on national highway projects in the state. At 3.30 p.m., Gadkari will visit the Kanakadurga Temple on Indrakeeladri Hill to offer prayers. Later, he will meet party leaders and activists at BJP office in Vijayawada. Thereafter, he will reach Gannavaram Airport at 5:45 p.m. and leave for Nagpur.

 

R&B minister M. Shankar Narayana said highways are being developed at a swift pace as per the appeal made by the Chief Minister. As a result, more funds are being allocated for the highway projects.

The minister made a few suggestions on arrangements to be made in keeping with Covid protocols at the photo exhibition, unveiling of the plaque, and public meeting, with the placement of LED screens.

Tags: union minister nitin gadkari, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, benz flyover-2
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


