New safety rules for kids riding pillion

Hyderabad: The ministry of road transport and highways issued gazette notification for the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022. The notification entails safety norms for children in pillion position on two-wheelers.

Motorcycles with children aged between nine months and four years on the pillion seat will now need to ensure the child is secured by a safety harness.

Safety harness is a vest, to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver. This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver. A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger and the child. The protective gear shall meet the requirements as per Bureau of Indian Standards under the BIS Act, 2016.

The harness shall be light weight, adjustable, durable to hold weight up to 30kgs, and made of heavy nylon or multifilament nylon material with high density foam with sufficient cushioning.

The rider shall also ensure that the child is wearing either a crash helmet or bicycle helmet, also complying with the BIS standards. The speed limit for such motorcycles shall be 40 kmph. These safety norms shall come into force after one year of the date of publication of the rules.