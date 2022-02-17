Nation Current Affairs 17 Feb 2022 KCR birthday: TRS yo ...
KCR birthday: TRS youth leader puts 40-feet high floating hoarding in Hussain Sagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AISHWARYA AVSK
Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 12:34 pm IST
The hoarding, which can be seen floating near the Buddha statue in the middle of Hussain Sagar lake, is India's very first floating hoarding
The 40-feet high hoarding floating on a boat in the middle of Hussain Sagar. (Photo: By arrangment)
 The 40-feet high hoarding floating on a boat in the middle of Hussain Sagar. (Photo: By arrangment)

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday, TRS State Youth leader Aravind Alishetty wished the chief minister in a very unique manner.

Alishetty, along with other party workers, put up a 40-feet high hoarding, floating on a boat, in the middle of Hyderabad's famous Hussain Sagar Lake.

 

The hoarding, which can be seen floating near the Buddha statue in the middle of Hussain Sagar Lake, is India's very first floating hoarding.

Speaking to this newspaper, Alishetty said, "Nearly 25 workers helped me make this idea a reality. I was surfing the Internet when I saw a floating hoarding of an advertisement of a famous brand in the US. That is when it struck me that we also should do something like this for our chief minister."

"I then, shared the idea with some of our party workers, who readily agreed to help me out. It took us 24 hours to put up this hoarding," he added.

 

The group took permission from Telangana Tourism department to put the floating hoarding.

People crossing the Hussain Sagar lake today can witness this unique idea in the famous spot.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the chief minister and prayed for his healthy life. "Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO," PM Modi tweeted.

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also created a sand sculpture at Odisha's Puri beach to wish the chief minister, calling him a "Fighter". In the sand art, Pattnaik wrote, "The Fighter, Administrator and Visionary. Happy Birthday to KCR Sir."

 

KCR is the second Chief Minister whose sand art has been created by Pattnaik, after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was born in Chintamadaka, Medak District, on February 17, 1954.

...
