India adds 30,757 COVID-19 cases, tally increased to 4,27,54,315

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 10:31 am IST
The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days
A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test, at municipal corporation's testing centre at Manpada, in Thane (PTI file photo)
 A health worker takes a swab sample of a child for COVID-19 test, at municipal corporation's testing centre at Manpada, in Thane (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: With 30,757 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent.

There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,19,10,984, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 174.24 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. 

...
Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
