Controversy over hijab ban not new to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Unlike in the past, the banning of using headscarf turned to be a subject of fierce debate attracting national and international attention. (Representational image:AP)

Udupi: Controversies over ban on wearing hijab is nothing new to coastal districts of Karnataka. In past few years, controversies were reported from several colleges over using hijab which were later resolved. Unlike in the past, the banning of using headscarf turned to be a subject of fierce debate attracting national and international attention.

Activists and academicians feel that political parties have added fuel to the fire because of which the issue has grown to such level.

“In the past, there were instances of several colleges banning the use of headscarves in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Though there were protests, the issue could be solved between the parents and the college administration. But this time it has spread to other districts. A major reason for fuelling the controversy is the Karnataka assembly election slated for next year,” educationist and activist M G Hegde told Deccan Chronicle.

“Six girls, who were not used to wear hijab, wanted to wear the headscarf in the Government PU College in Udupi. The college administration opposed it. When the issue was reported by the media, the government should have immediately intervened and ensured that the problem was solved within the campus,” he said.

“It is to be noted that none of the colleges in Udupi Taluk reported any similar incident Instead, a Government PU College principal in Kundapur (which is about 20 km away from Udupi) barred the girls, who have been using it for long, from wearing hijab. The government failed to take the matter seriously. As a result, the issue spread to other districts of Karnataka,” he said.

“I feel both the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the BJP are involved in the controversy to polarize the vote for their benefit, he added.

M G Hegde also demanded a probe to expose the culprits behind triggering the issue in Udupi as well as other districts.

Suresh Bhat B, state committee member of Komu Sauharda Vedike noted that that the dispute over wearing headscarf turned violent and divisive at a time when the election is at the doorstep.

“As a precursor to the Anti Conversion bill, we have seen incidents of moral policing. Similarly, igniting such issues may be a continuation of the attempts to polarize the society,” he added.

AICC secretary P V Mohan, who defines the Hijab as a part of Indian culture, blames BJP and SDPI for divisive politics.

“Their objective is to woo voters in the name of hijab ban. The BJP government in Karnataka has failed on all fronts while the SDPI has failed to get the expected support in the region. And both parties want to encash the controversy during the next election. The High Court should take note of these factors and order a probe to expose the real culprits,” he added.

However, SDPI has denied the charges.

"We are fighting against the BJP and Sangh Parivar. But we will not stoop to the level of damaging students' future for our gain. But when the rights of the girl students are questioned we stand by the students. We do not want to make political benefit out of the issue," said SDPI state president Abdul Majeed.