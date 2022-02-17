Nation Current Affairs 17 Feb 2022 Assam CM Himanta Bis ...
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wishes KCR on his birthday

Published Feb 17, 2022, 10:03 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 10:03 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister and prayed for his healthy life
 Himanta Biswa Sarma and K Chandrashekar Rao (ANI)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

"Heartiest birthday wishes to Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K Chandrashekar Rao. May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and a long life," he tweeted.

 

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha participated in KCR's birthday celebrations at the KCR Cup finals in LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

She participated in the volleyball finals and closing ceremony of the KCR Cup by Telangana Jagruthi at LB Stadium.

She along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and others party leaders held a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of KCR's birthday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister and prayed for his healthy life.

 

"Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO," PM Modi tweeted.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was born in Chintamadaka, Medak District, on February 17, 1954, according to the state government website.

He is also the founder President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which was at the forefront of the movement for Statehood to Telangana.

He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly for multiple terms from different constituencies. Moreover, he was also a Member of Parliament and has also held the position of a Cabinet Minister for Labour and Employment.

 

In 2014 elections, TRS emerged victorious in 63 of the 119 Assembly seats thereby securing the required number of legislators for forming the government. KCR was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

In 2018 elections to the Assembly, Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats and KCR was again sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 13, 2018.

