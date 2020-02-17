Into his 4th year, CM gets down to handling anti-CAA protests

CHENNAI: “Please be patient. We will prove our mettle in creating employment opportunities as more and more industries are coming forward to invest in Tamil Nadu,” was what Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had told DMK chief M. K. Stalin when the latter ridiculed his foreign trips to woo investors.

True to his word, the CM did bring about a turnaround not only in ensuring funds flowed into Tamil Nadu but also in various other sectors. Mr Palaniswami who overcame many a challenge since he took up the reins as Chief Minister on Feb. 16, 2017, completed three years in office on Sunday.

On the 'contentious' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) he had assured the minorities that their interests would be safeguarded. As the protests against the Act increased in the last few days, Mr. Palaniswami held discussions with top police officials on Sunday and took stock of the situation. He directed senior police officers of ADGP rank to closely monitor protests and ensure no untoward incidents took place. The development comes in the wake of agitations at Old Washermanpet area here which led to the protesters and police getting injured.

“In view of the developments on CAA, NRC and NPR issues, officers are directed to take charge immediately of the areas noted, take stock of law and order development and adequate precautionery measures,” DGP J. K. Tripathy said.

As Chief Minister had strove to ensure friendly ties with the Centre and even with neighbouring Kerala and walked the extra mile to hold discussion with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on inter-State water issues. Within the State too he had initiated pro people initiatives and had even backed the general opinion of the people when it came to issues such as the hydrocarbon project or the Sterlite issue. As Mr Palaniswami steps into his fourth year in office in 2021 - the election year - he would probably have much to say about the growth trajectory the State achieved under his leadership.