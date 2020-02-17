Nation Current Affairs 17 Feb 2020 Into his 4th year, C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Into his 4th year, CM gets down to handling anti-CAA protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2020, 4:54 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 4:54 am IST
True to his word, the CM did bring about a turnaround not only in ensuring funds flowed into Tamil Nadu but also in various other sectors.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami
 Edappadi K. Palaniswami

CHENNAI: “Please be patient. We will prove our mettle in creating employment opportunities as more and more industries are coming forward to invest in Tamil Nadu,” was what Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had told DMK chief M. K. Stalin when the latter ridiculed his foreign trips to woo investors.

True to his word, the CM did bring about a turnaround not only in ensuring funds flowed into Tamil Nadu but also in various other sectors. Mr Palaniswami who overcame many a challenge since he took up the reins as Chief Minister on Feb. 16, 2017, completed three years in office on Sunday.

 

On the 'contentious' Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) he had assured the minorities that their interests would be safeguarded. As the protests against the Act increased in the last few days, Mr. Palaniswami held discussions with top police officials on Sunday and took stock of the situation. He directed senior police officers of ADGP rank to closely monitor protests and ensure no untoward incidents took place. The development comes in the wake of agitations at Old Washermanpet area here which led to the protesters and police getting injured.

 “In view of the developments on CAA, NRC and NPR issues, officers are directed to take charge immediately of the areas noted, take stock of law and order development and adequate precautionery measures,” DGP J. K. Tripathy said.

As Chief Minister had strove to ensure friendly ties with the Centre and even with neighbouring Kerala and walked the extra mile to hold discussion with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on inter-State water issues. Within the State too he had initiated pro people initiatives and had even backed the general opinion of the people when it came to issues such as the hydrocarbon project or the Sterlite issue.  As Mr Palaniswami steps into his fourth year in office in 2021 - the election year - he would probably have much to say about the growth trajectory the State achieved under his leadership. 

...
Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The dhoti-clad, low-profile smiling farmer from Salem, was more a back-bencher in the Assembly when Ms. Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister.

The smiling farmer from Salem district

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

How EPS emerged a strong leader

Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

When Chennai avoided Day Zero

The victim, Mahendar (name changed) a 27-year-old from Rajendranagar had met one Sandeep (name changed) during his travel to Goa during May 2019. Since then, they maintained contact. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Conman cheats visa seeker of Rs 7 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
 

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

The prototype has a slot for Super Famicom and Super Nintendo games, along with CD-ROM drive that lets you play music CDs.
 

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

Love Aaj kal: Is that a prelude to a kiss or a quarrel?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAA stir: Anger across Tamil Nadu against cops brutality

Miakhan, the grandson of the legendary political leader from Tamil Nadu, 'Quaid-e-millet' Muhammad Ismail, told DC that the government should pass a resolution in the state Assembly against CAA and NCR, which alone would wash away the blot on the AIADMK caused by its support to the bill in Rajya Sabha.

Chennai: Dental colleges told to give data on infra, staff

The private dental college should provide bank guarantee of required amount in favour of the DCI, New Delhi valid for the entire duration of the course to a nationalised or scheduled bank. (Representational Image)

Kovai industry bodies welcome TN budget

Meanwhile, the allocation of funds of Rs 966 crore for free laptops for 11th standard students in the budget has not gone down well with the Citizens' Voice Club.

Nabard DGM inspects construction of regulator

The project is proceeding smoothly and the pile foundation work has picked up after the heavy water flow due to rains in October/November.

Food for tigers, sad day for game animals near Kotagiri

View of the tiger which was trapped in a snare in a farmland in Uyillatti near Kotagiri on Saturday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham