Indian medical aid to virus-hit Wuhan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 17, 2020, 1:19 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 1:19 am IST
They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people.
Indian nationals who were airlifted from Hubei province of Chinas Wuhan at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian nationals who were airlifted from Hubei province of Chinas Wuhan at the ITBPs quarantine facility at Chhawla in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has decided to send medical supplies to China in solidarity in the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak there, saying New Delhi “will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis”. Noting that the “people of city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic” and that ‘they have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing tweeted “with courage, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis.”

The Indian Embassy tweeted, “Ambassador @VikramMisri (Ambassador in Beijing Vikram Misri) expresses his solidarity with the Chinese people and the government in the fight against #NovelCoronavirus epidemic. As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China. The people of  Wuhan city and the province of Hubei are the worst affected by the epidemic. They have a very special place in the hearts of the Indian people. With courage, persistence and effective measures we will be able to overcome the crisis. India will do everything within its means to support the people of China in this hour of crisis.”

 

In other developments, all 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility here after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.

The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility here were collected by a team of doctors on Friday.  According to news agency reports, the Union health ministry has constituted central teams of experts for examination of villages bordering Nepal for novel coronavirus infection. Villages bordering Nepal in the states of Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal will be inspected by central teams for community-level Information Education Communication activities for Coronavirus in regard to the novel coronavirus, an order by the health ministry reportedly stated.

