First suspected coronavirus death in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE | R. VALAYAPATHY AND ZAKEER HUSSAIN
Published Feb 17, 2020, 8:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2020, 8:04 pm IST
Death of 42-year-old man who returned from China to Pudukkottai being investigated for coronavirus
The sand artiste Sudarshan Patnail makes a creation on the theme of coronavirus. (PT)
 The sand artiste Sudarshan Patnail makes a creation on the theme of coronavirus. (PT)

PUDUKKOTTAI: A-42-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who returned from China  and who is from Kothaimangalam village in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu died of suspected coronavirus attack, at a private hospital at Madurai on Saturday.

Official sources said on Monday the victim Sakthikumar, who runs a restaurant in China recently returned home due to jaundice and underwent treatment in his village. However, due to manpower shortage to run his eatery there, he returned to China recently, despite his jaundice.

 

Sakthikumar again returned home as his health turned bad and was admitted to a private hospital at Madurai on Friday. But he died on Saturday. Public health department officials suspect that poor Sakthikumar’s ill-health could have been aggravated possibly by coronavirus attack and are investigating.

Tags: tamil nadu, coronavirus, death, china returnee, sakthikumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


