First suspected coronavirus death in Tamil Nadu

PUDUKKOTTAI: A-42-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who returned from China and who is from Kothaimangalam village in Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu died of suspected coronavirus attack, at a private hospital at Madurai on Saturday.

Official sources said on Monday the victim Sakthikumar, who runs a restaurant in China recently returned home due to jaundice and underwent treatment in his village. However, due to manpower shortage to run his eatery there, he returned to China recently, despite his jaundice.

Sakthikumar again returned home as his health turned bad and was admitted to a private hospital at Madurai on Friday. But he died on Saturday. Public health department officials suspect that poor Sakthikumar’s ill-health could have been aggravated possibly by coronavirus attack and are investigating.