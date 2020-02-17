Amit Shah tells Delhi police to be firm

New Delhi: Even as the Union home minister suggested to the Delhi police that it should be ready to deal with miscreants with “firm hands” and at the same time remain calm despite “provocation,” the much-speculated possible meeting between Amit Shah and the representatives of the Shaheen Bagh protesters did not materialise till Sunday evening.

Shaheen Bagh protesters, however, said they would march to the residence of the Union home minister for a dialogue over the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after getting due permission from authorities.

A large posse of security personnel was deployed at Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women protesters gathered to march tow-ards the residence of Mr Shah for a dialogue over CAA. Barricades were placed at the site and the protesters were stopped after a little distance.

The protesters chose an eight-member delegation, including the elderly women called the dadis of Shaheen Bagh, to approach the police “to allow them” to meet Mr Shah and asserted that they will carry out the march peacefully.

Unable to get the requisite permission, the anti-CAA protesters returned to the venue where they have been holding agitation against the new law.

Senior police officials held talks with a group of protesters and assured that their application has been forwarded to the authorities concerned for further action.

Three days ago, Mr Shah had said anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to CAA with him could seek time from his office.

At the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi police, Mr Shah called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world which has foiled the attempts to create disturbance without any fail.

He lauded the force saying it has helped the government on important occasions like celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day, festivals, and visits by foreign dignitaries.

Mr Shah observed that while constructive criticism of the police is always welcome, it must also be kept in mind that more than 35,000

police personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In his speech, he also paid homage to the five Delhi police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 terror attack at the Parliament building, and to inspector M.C. Sharma who died in the Batla House encounter with terrorists.

The event was also attended by Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and his Puducherry counterpart Kiran Bedi, Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, and top officials from other agencies.

On the occasion, the home minister presented medals to Delhi police officers for their meritorious service.

Mr Shah said that under the Delhi Safe City Project, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 857 crore for the safety and security of the capital city.

As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras have been set up in the area covered by 165 police stations and the home ministry has sanctioned 9,300 more to ensure safety of women in the city, he said.