Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to talk on bifurcation Act on February 21

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Issues relating to implementation of important infrastructure projects contained in schedule XIII will also be discussed.
Hyderabad: The pressure mounted by the Andhra Pradesh government on the Centre for resolution of pending issues in the AP Reorganisation Act could be having the desired effect. 

The Union home ministry is to have a meeting with top officials of both TS and AP to resolve issues related to the Reorganisation Act. The Union home secretary, who is chairman of the dispute resolution committee, will chair the meeting, which will also be attended by chief secretaries and principal secretaries of state reorganisation. The meeting is scheduled for February 21. 

 

