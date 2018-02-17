NiMo case: Special CBI court sends 3 held PNB officials to 14-day custody

Special CBI court on Saturday has sent Gokulnath Shetty, former deputy manager of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda branch of PNB and two other officials to police custody until March 3. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday has sent Gokulnath Shetty, former deputy manager of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and two other officials to police custody until March 3.

Gokulnath Shetty, one of the key accused in the FIR filed the investigation against the Rs 11,400 crore fraud case, PNB’s single window operator (SWO) Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat were arrested by the central investigating agency earlier on Saturday.

"The Court has sent them under 14 days police custody. Manoj Kharat was just a clerk and typed letter under pressure from Gokulnath Shetty. He has no role in the case, we will file bail application," said Kudrat Sheikh, lawyer of Manoj Kharat.

CBI had sought the custody of three PNB officials for 14 days for further investigation on the grounds that some important documents are yet to be recovered. The investigating agency wants to find the modus operandi of crime and ascertain the exact magnitude of crime.

In its remand application, CBI claims that the fraud is estimated at Rs 6,000 crores, much more than Rs 280 crores reported by the bank. CBI also mentioned that Nirav Modi firm's authorised signatory Hemant Bhatt is not co-operating in investigation.