IT dept forms task force to nab tax defaulters in Telangana and AP

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department has formed a task force along with police officials to nab absconding defaulters in Telangana and Andhra and recover dues.

The principal chief commissioner of income tax (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) constituted the task force with a team of 12 officials headed by an official of the rank of additional commissioner of income tax, a statement issued by the I-T department said on Friday.

“The task force in coordination with Central Crime Station in Hyderabad will trace out the tax defaulters who are absconding/non-traceable and recover the tax dues to the income tax department,” it stated.

Official sources in I-T department revealed that out of the list of 96 tax defaulters published in public domain last year, 30 belong to the two Telugu states.

Majority of them are either abscoding or remain non-traceable.