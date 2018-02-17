search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI arrests PNB ex-official Gokulnath Shetty, key accused in bank fraud case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 17, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Shetty and two others apprehended will be produced before CBI special court in Mumbai later on Saturday.
Besides Shetty (who is now retired), PNB’s single window operator (SWO) Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat have been apprehended. (Photo: PTI)
 Besides Shetty (who is now retired), PNB’s single window operator (SWO) Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat have been apprehended. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Gokulnath Shetty, former deputy manager of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and one of the key accused in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Rs 11,400 crore fraud case, has been arrested on Saturday.

Besides Shetty (who is now retired), PNB’s single window operator (SWO) Manoj Kharat and authorised signatory of the billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi Group of Firms Hemant Bhat have been apprehended.

 

The apprehended will be produced before CBI special court in Mumbai later on Saturday. 

The central investigating agency had registered fresh FIRs against prime accused Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized gold and diamond worth Rs 5,100 crore during searches.

Also Read: ED raids Nirav Modi premises, seizes Rs 5,700 Cr from 35 locations, 11 states

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s passports were also cancelled for four weeks by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. 

Also Read: PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi’s passport suspended for 4 wks, Interpol issues notice​

“On the advice of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs has suspended the validity of passports of Mr. Nirav Deepak Modi and Mr. Mehul Chinubhai Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks u/s 10(A) of the Passports Act 1967,” said a press release by MEA.

Tags: pnb fraud, cbi, gokulnath shetty, nirav modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi A1: Which is a better midrange Xiaomi?

The Mi A1 is for geeks whereas the Redmi Note 5 is a better all-rounder.
 

Virat Kohli upgraded version of Sourav Ganguly, will score 62 ODI hundreds: Sehwag

While the talismanic right-hander has drawn comparisons with many greats of the game, Sehwag feels it too early to jump into the debate. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

Some of the moments Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou spent together courtesy Instagram.
 

Twitter reacts to Chinese New Year TV gala's racist 'blackface' skit

The skit also stirred unease in China, where hundreds of Internet users expressed their dismay on the Weibo microblogging platform. (Photo: Twitter/thebruhnisher)
 

Here’s how eating slowly can help you lose weight

Results showed that compared with those who tended to gobble up their food, those who ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

1More Triple Driver (Apple) review: Well-defined audio delivery

These headphones definitely sound great and completely justify the price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP officials fudge records, create 527 fake farmers to earn over Rs 2 crore

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation in an effort to make money, joined hands with two middlemen, bought lentils at a price lower than the minimum support price (MSP) and fudged the records. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

SC seeks AG's help in barring MPs, MLAs from practising law

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the assistance of the Attorney General KK Venugopal in connection of banning Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Members of Parliament (MP) from practising law. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PNB fraud case: CBI registers fresh FIR against Mehul Choksi, bank officials

The agency had earlier registered a separate case involving Rs 280-crore fraud, which has now been expanded to cover LoUs worth Rs 6,498 crore issued to accused companies of Nirav Modi and Choksi. (Photo: File)

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi uses cussword on officer in UP's Bareilly

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi abused an official in front of everyone in a packed room and humiliated him. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

'Waiting to see steps' to be taken by Maldives after Emergency: MEA

When asked about China, which has opposed any military intervention in the Maldives, Raveesh Kumar said India had made its stand clear on it. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham