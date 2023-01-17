Mukarram Jah to be buried at Macca Masjid

The Macca Masjid has made the necessary preparations and the police have rerouted traffic during the day to make way for the funeral procession. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The last rites of the titular Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah Bahadur will take place with state honours after the Asr prayers, around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, at the ancestral graveyard of the Asaf Jah family in the historic Macca Masjid.

The mortal remains of Mukkaram Jah, which was flown from Istanbul in Turkey, were encased in a glass box and will continue to be on display for visitors to pay their respects at Chowmahalla Palace till Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, wearing a skullcap, paid his tribute to the royal scion and expressed condolences to Nizam’s family on Tuesday. He was accompanied by home minister Mahmood Ali, Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Haj Committee chairman Md Saleem and government adviser (minority welfare) A.K. Khan.

Rao interacted with Princess Esra Jah and Azmet Jah, Mukkaram Jah's eldest son, and royal family members for about 10 minutes. “The CM expressed his condolences to the family,” A.K. Khan, government adviser on minority affairs, told Deccan Chronicle. The family members of Mukkaram Jah thanked the Chief Minister.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also paid respects to the departed Nizam along with local party leaders.

There was a constant stream of people playing tribute to the grandson of the last Nizam and a large number of admirers had gathered outside. At the palace, Islamic clerics recited from the Quran. Prayers will continue through the night.

M.A. Faiz Khan, Faiz Khan, trustee, HEH The Nizams Mukarram Jah Trust for Education and Learning, said, “Condolence messages are coming from across the globe, many royal families have shared their grief over the demise, Doon School has circulated the message among their alumni. All the institutions in which the last Nizam studied have sent the condolence messages.”

Outside the palace, general public gathered to show the respect to the last nizam.

There is a heavy police bandobast, throughout the road proceeding to Chowmahal palace. the sign boards have been put up from Mozamjahe onwards.

The late prince’s ‘janaza’ is set to be carried by admirers travelling from across the world under tight security measures. The Macca Masjid has made the necessary preparations and the police have rerouted traffic during the day to make way for the funeral procession.

Macca Masjid superintendent Abdul Quadeer told Deccan Chronicle: “All the arrangements are made. The bathing of the body will be done at Chowmahalla palace, in spite of ‘Shahi Musal Khana’ at Macca Masjid, because of the dilapidated condition, as this place was last used in 1967, when body of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan Asif Jha, was kept. Even the entrance is in bad condition.”

He said, “At Chowmahalla Palace, ‘Khaffan’ will be put to the body and be buried beside his father’s grave, as per his will.”

Recollecting the death of Nizam VII, he said, “After the namaz, the body of Nizam VII was taken in a huge procession till Masjid E Judi. The whole of Hyderabad was on the road between Charminar and King Koti, to bid farewell to its king.”

Meanwhile, old-timers living in Khanazad Colony and Sher gate recollected Mir Mukkaram Jah’s frequent visits to the area, when he visited the Masjid E Judi on Raj Reddy Marg which houses the grave of Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan.

Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, son of Prince Saadath Jha Bahadur, said, “My father was a second cousin to Mir Mukkaram Jah. I remember when he used to visit to his grandfather’s grave, he was a through gentleman, used to come in a simple manner. His last visit was in 1992 or 1993, after that he left India.”

Mohammed Abbas, the trustee of Masjid E Judi, said, “Even though he was away, he used to enquire about the maintenance of his grandfather’s grave.”

Residents of the Khanazad Colony mourned the death of Nizam VIII, saying that Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan called them his adopted children.

Ali Hassan, a resident, said, “My father was given a plot here and a pension was paid to him throughout his life. The Nizam trust took care of everything.”

Syed Inam Ur Rahman, a relative of Mir Mukkaram Jah, said, “His interests were very unique. He was keen on philanthropic works, was into poetry and Khawwali, also had much interest in automobile engineering.”