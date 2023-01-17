Congress wants KCR to apologise to Khammam farmers

Hyderabad: Against the backdrop of the Chief Minister planning to address a public gathering in Khammam on January 18, Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy looked to score political points by demanding the BRS chief to tender “an unconditional apology” to chilli farmers of Khammam.

Reddy said that the farmers were “implicated in false cases” by the BRS government in April 2017 for seeking remunerative prices.

In a media statement, Reddy said: “When some poor ST farmers held a protest in the Khammam Mirchi Yard over not getting remunerative prices, the TRS government got them arrested and implicated them in false cases. Serious charges, including Section 307 (murder attempt), were pressed against 10 farmers. This was done to send a message to all farmers across Telangana that they would be treated in the same way if they oppose KCR govt.”

He took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party — with Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann set to attend the BRS meet in Khammam — calling the AAP and the BRS “B Teams” of the BJP, who are working to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi by weakening the Congress.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also accused the BRS of misusing public funds and official machinery for a party meeting.

“Expenditure on the construction of helipads, hiring of additional vehicles, movement and food of security personnel and other officials and other related costs should be borne by the BRS,” he said.

Reddy said that the Congress would monitor all expenses and submit a detailed report to the Governor, seeking the recovery of the amount from the BRS. If required, the Congress will also approach the court for recovery of public money, he said.