AP moves Supreme Court against HC’s interim stay on GO - 1

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging the interim stay ordered by the state high court on GO-1 that had put curbs on public meetings on national and state highways.

The state government told the apex court that the GO was issued in view of the death of 11 persons in two incidents of stampede in Kandukur of Nellore district and Guntur, when TD chief Chandrababu Naidu held public meetings.

The state government wanted to avoid recurrence of such incidents, it said, and requested the apex court to vacate the interim stay.

CPI secretary Ramakrishna had filed a petition before the AP HC, saying the GO was in violation of Articles 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (b) of the Constitution and section 30 (2) of the Police Act, 1861. The HC thereon suspended the GO-1 up to Jan. 23 and posted the next hearing of the case to Jan. 20.