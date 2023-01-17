Andhra to supply 5 kg free rice per head to card holders till Jan 20

The civil supplies department has extended the last date for distribution of rice and essential commodities upto January 20. (Representative image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would supply five-kg rice per head free to ration card holders via the public distribution system this month.

In a statement, the state civil supplies corporation commissioner said on Tuesday that apart from this, toor dal would be supplied at a subsidised price of Rs 67 per kg and half-a-kg sugar at Rs 17. Those having the Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards would be given sugar at a subsidised price of Rs 13.50 a kg.

The civil supplies department has extended the last date for distribution of rice and essential commodities upto January 20. Some 85 per cent of the rice distribution was completed and the full scale distribution of essentials was still pending for the month.

The essential commodities would be sent to the doorsteps of the card holders via mobile vehicle upto Jan 20.