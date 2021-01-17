Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2021 Will incorporate � ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Will incorporate 'Karnataka-occupied areas' into Maharashtra: Uddhav

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2021, 10:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 10:11 pm IST
Maharashtra claims Belgaum and some other areas, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but currently in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)
 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government is committed towards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

This will be the "true tribute" to martyrs of the cause, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

 

Maharashtra claims Belgaum and some other areas, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but currently in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, a regional organisation fighting for the merger of Belgaum and some other border areas with Maharashtra, observes January 17 as the 'martyrs' day' for those who laid down their lives for the cause in 1956.

"Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle. We are united and committed towards it. Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted.

 

Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending that the majority of population in these areas is Marathi- speaking.

The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

Thackeray last year appointed Maharashtra ministers Eknath Shinde and Chhagan Bhujbal as co-coordinators to oversee the state government's efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute.

...
Tags: belgaum maharashtra, uddhav thackeray, marathi speaking people in karnataka, maharashtra ekikaran samiti
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

A staff nurse gets administered COVID Vaccine as her fellow nurses cheer up for her during the vaccination drive at VIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC Image)

Less than 50% beneficiaries show up for vaccination on second day in AP

Kashi-Kevadia Express after it was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (PTI)

PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel

More than 200 female Muftis and Aalim participated in the deliberations over 150 theological issues in the light of Sharia. — Representational Image/PTI

Talaq given by man on Internet is valid only after verification: Theologians



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

Kashi-Kevadia Express after it was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (PTI)

1 'severe', 51 'minor' cases of adverse events reported among health workers in Delhi

District officials said most of the persons who developed

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

India gets the shot

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a Hospital in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP)

TMC MLAs, leaders get COVID vaccine on day 1, spark row

A health worker checks the boxes of Covishield vaccine at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on January 14, 2021. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham