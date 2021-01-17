Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2021 Less than 50% benefi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Less than 50% beneficiaries show up for vaccination on second day in AP

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2021, 10:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 10:22 pm IST
Only 13,041 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state against the targeted 27,233 for the day
A staff nurse gets administered COVID Vaccine as her fellow nurses cheer up for her during the vaccination drive at VIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC Image)
Amaravati: Less than 50 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries turned up for coronavirus vaccination in Andhra Pradesh on the second day on Sunday, but that was the highest in the country.

According to data released by the Health Department, only 13,041 healthcare workers got the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the state against the targeted 27,233 for the day.

 

Across the country, only over 17,000 people got vaccinated in six states on Sunday.

Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said only two adverse events following immunization were reported, one each in Krishna and SPS Nellore districts, but there was nothing serious.

As per the health department data, in the first two days 32,149 people got vaccinated against the target of 58,803.

Asked about the poor response, a health official said the numbers would increase slowly.

"Vaccination is voluntary, so we can't forcibly bring people and give a shot," the official observed.

 

In AP, a total of 308 vaccination sessions were held in all 13 districts.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,959 beneficiaries getting vaccinated and Krishna was at the bottom with 485.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh vaccination, ap vaccine drive, katamaneni bhaskar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


