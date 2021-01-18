Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2021 Covid vaccination to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid vaccination to take longer than scheduled time in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 18, 2021, 4:25 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2021, 4:25 am IST
The first phase of Covid vaccination would take a month and the second dose for the health warriors would start after a gap of 28 days
The vaccine is offered to health workers in the first phase; to police, municipal and other Covid related staffs in the second phase; and to people above 50 years of age in the third phase. (Representational DC Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: It might take a longer time of six to eight months to complete the three-phase Covid-19 vaccination programme in Andhra Pradesh, where the first phase started on Saturday covering health warriors.

According to officials, the first phase of Covid vaccination would take a month and the second dose for the health warriors would start after a gap of 28 days. The vaccine is offered to health workers in the first phase; to police, municipal and other Covid related staffs in the second phase; and to people above 50 years of age in the third phase.

 

Only 100 persons can get the jab at each of the 332 centres in a day. A lot of time would take to complete administration of the first and second doses in all the three phases. The entire government machinery would be busy till the completion of the task.

The state government continued the vaccination process for the second day on Sunday by giving the shot to health workers at 312 centres. According to a report by the state medical and health department, the target set for the day was 27,233 people, of which 13,041 people were vaccinated. Two persons, one each in Krishna and Nellore districts, fell sick after vaccination but recovered soon.

 

On Saturday, 19,108 healthcare workers were vaccinated. The target given by the central government was 14,300. The vaccination programme continued beyond the set target.

Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront of the vaccination programme. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 21,291 people vaccinated, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 19,108. The least number of 21 persons have been vaccinated in Lakshadweep. Despite the presence of larger populations in Maharashtra and Karnataka, they vaccinated 18,328 and 13,594 people respectively.

Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz said 2,700 health workers were given the first dose at 30 centers in the district on Sunday. The collector inspected the vaccination process at GGH along with RDO Khaja Vali, e district immunisation officer Dr Sharmista and others.

 

...
Tags: c0vid-19 vaccination in ap, first phase of vaccination in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


