Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 Sanjay Raut withdraw ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sanjay Raut withdraws Indira Gandhi underworld comment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2020, 2:46 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 2:46 am IST
Several in Congress express outrage, exposing cracks in tieup.
Sanjay Raut.
 Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comments about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi created a political furore, the Rajya Sabha MP retracted his statement saying, “If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhi’s image, or someone’s feelings, I take it back.”

Mr Raut, whose party is part of the ruling alliance with the Congress and NCP, had claimed on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala, an underworld don active during the 1960s and 1970s in Mumbai. Lala was one of the three top underworld dons of Mumbai for over two decades, from the Sixties to the early Eighties, the other two being Mastan Mirza alias Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar.

 

Despite Mr Raut’s retraction, several Cong-ress leaders expressed outrage over his comments and the incident once again exposed the cracks in the newly appointed Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government.

Terming Mr Raut’s comment as “wrong,” state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said such remarks would not be tolerated.

Mr Thorat, the state revenue minister, cautioned all leaders against making remarks criticising great leaders. “It, indeed, was a wrong statement and we will not tolerate such a statement. Nobody should make such a statement. Mr Raut should also not make such a statement, which criticises great men. We have spoken to the chief minister on the issue,” Mr Thorat said.

The BJP was quick to latch on to the opportunity, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wondering whether the Congress was “funded by Mumbai’s underworld.”

Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar described the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra as “opportunist,” and said that it is “built around the convenience of power and opportunism.”

Though in a series of tweets, Mr Thorat credited Indira Gandhi for breaking the back of underworld and tightening noose around gangsters like Karim Lala, Haji Mastan, Yusuf Patel and others, Mr Javadekar said that Congress leaders were often accused of helping Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim flee the country.

Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam, too, asked Mr Raut to withdraw his “ill-informed” remarks. Mr Deora said politicians should refrain from “distorting” legacies of prime ministers who are no more.  

Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also said that Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray had immense respect for Indira Gandhi and claimed party leader Sanjay Raut’s statements on the former Prime Minister were distorted.

...
Tags: sanjay raut, indira gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik maintaining a studied silence on CAA

Then after 177 years, ‘Kumbabishekam’ was performed to the temple on April 3, 1980 by the then district collector Gangappa. Next ‘Kumbabishekam’ was done in 1997 and now consecration is scheduled on February 5, 2020.

1,000-year-old Big Temple’s consecration in February

S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it. (Representational Image)

Funds, faith wall hits move to put egg on Anganwadi menu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)

RTI query seeks proof of Modi’s citizenship

Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo: File)

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham