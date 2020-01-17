Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 S Jaishankar holds t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jan 17, 2020, 2:56 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 2:56 am IST
India has been worried over recent military tensions between the United States and Iran due to any possible fallout.
S Jaishankar.
 S Jaishankar.

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met his visiting Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in New Delhi and “took forward the bilateral discussion on Chabahar”, the seaport in Iran that is if vital strategic significance to India. The Iranian minister had earlier called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during which Mr Modi “thanked the Iranian leadership for the progress in Chabahar project, including through designating it as a special economic zone”.

India has been worried over recent military tensions between the United States and Iran due to any possible fallout on its strategic port development project at Chabahar which provides sea-land connectivity from India to Afghanistan and Central Asia bypassing Pakistan. On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar tweeted, “Appreciated his sharing of perspectives and assessments. Took forward our bilateral discussion on Chabahar.”

 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi had lambasted the United States, comparing it to a “high-school bully”. Ties between the US and Iran had plummeted to dangerous levels recently after the US assassinated Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in Baghdad a few days ago, in a missile strike by an American drone.

...
Tags: javad zarif, s jaishankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik maintaining a studied silence on CAA

Then after 177 years, ‘Kumbabishekam’ was performed to the temple on April 3, 1980 by the then district collector Gangappa. Next ‘Kumbabishekam’ was done in 1997 and now consecration is scheduled on February 5, 2020.

1,000-year-old Big Temple’s consecration in February

Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it. (Representational Image)

Funds, faith wall hits move to put egg on Anganwadi menu

Amit Shah.

Amit Shah says NDA will fight under CM Nitish Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)

RTI query seeks proof of Modi’s citizenship

Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo: File)

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham