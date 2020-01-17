Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 Russia to deliver S- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to India by 2025

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, says Russia
Russian deputy chief of mission, Roman Babushkin
 Russian deputy chief of mission, Roman Babushkin

New Delhi:  Russia has no doubts about India's approach on Kashmir, which is a strictly bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, Moscow's envoy to New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin added that all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025. The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he said.

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral, Kudashev said.

“Those having doubts over India's approach on Kashmir can go there, we don't have any doubt,” he said on not being invited to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

On China's attempt to raise the issue of Kashmir at the Security Council, Kudashev said, “It's a strictly bilateral matter to discuss between India and Pakistan based on Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.

It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

...
Tags: s-400
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

Latest From Nation

Piyush Goyal

My statement on Amazon misconstrued: Goyal

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad offers prayers at Valmiki Temple, after being released from Tihar jail last night, in New Delhi on Friday. PTI photo

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad joins CAA protests at Jama Masjid

One of the photographs from the evocative photo-gallery of Henri Cartier-Bresson displaying the post-murder photographs from the Gandhi Smriti that have now been removed

Gandhi Smriti: Death by digitisation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Deliberate delay': Nirbhaya's mother accuses BJP, AAP of playing politics

'It has been 7 years and we didn't get justice. The government can't see our pain. Both parties are playing politics on the girl's death. I think the hanging is deliberately been postponed,' Asha Devi said. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Who will de-radicalise lynchers? Owaisi asks Gen Rawat

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter image)

Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: 20 tamers hurt in events

Twitter image: Jallikattu event in progress at Periya Suriyur village

Isro’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched aboard Ariane rocket

Twitter image by Isro. Image courtesy: Ariane Space
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham