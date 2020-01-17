Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 Punjab follows Keral ...
Punjab follows Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Published Jan 17, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
The move comes close to the heels of the Kerala Assembly passing a similar resolution
 Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The Punjab government passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly on Friday.

The move comes close to the heels of the Kerala Assembly passing a similar resolution.

 

The Kerala government has also moved the Supreme Court against the CAA which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

