Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 J&K police claim ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K police claim 5 JeM men held, January 26 hit averted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2020, 2:43 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 2:43 am IST
Police also probing their hand in other terror incidents.
The J&K police also claimed arresting a Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) “associate” of in Awantipore area of southern Pulwama district. It identified the accused as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed, a resident of Pulwama’s Dangerpora-Padgampora village.
 The J&K police also claimed arresting a Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) “associate” of in Awantipore area of southern Pulwama district. It identified the accused as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed, a resident of Pulwama’s Dangerpora-Padgampora village.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed that it has busted a Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) module which was planning a major terror strike ahead of Republic Day and arrested five of its members.

Deputy inspector general of police (Central Kashmir), V.K. Birdi, while addressing a hurriedly called press conference, said that following investigations into a grenade attack in Srinagar’s Habak area on January 8, the police arrested five persons involved in the incident. “During the course of investigation, these persons confessed their involvement also in executing a terror attack (a grenade blast) near Sir Syed Gate of University of Kashmir’s main campus at nearby Hazratbal on November 26 last year,” he said.

 

Mr Birdi said that “incriminating material, including arms and other explosive substance, were recovered during the course of investigations” and that “further investigation in the matter is in progress”. He added, “The police is also investigating their complicity in other terror crime incidents”.

Later, the J&K police tweeted, “In a major success the Srinagar police busts Jaish module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. Five terror operatives arrested. Huge explosive material recovered.”

Separately, a police statement said, “The investigation, so far, has revealed their motives to enforce shutdowns and paralyse normal life activities in Srinagar City and further plans to execute sensational incidents like terror attacks and causing improvised explosive device (IED) explosions”.

The police officer identified the arrested persons as Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh, Umar Hamid, Imtiyaz Chikla alias Imran and Naseer Mir, all residents of Hazratbal, and Sahil Gojri of Soura area of Srinagar.

The J&K police also claimed arresting a Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) “associate” of in Awantipore area of southern Pulwama district. It identified the accused as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Maheed, a resident of Pulwama’s Dangerpora-Padgampora village.

“He has been assisting the active terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT operating in the areas of Padgampora, Sonrigund, Gulzarpora, Beighpora, Reshipora and Dangerpora areas of Awantipora,” the police said, adding, “He was involved in threatening and intimidating civilians residing in the area and also in providing logistic support and assistance to LeT terrorists operating in the areas of Awantipora”.

...
Tags: improvised explosive device, jaish-e-muhammad
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik maintaining a studied silence on CAA

Then after 177 years, ‘Kumbabishekam’ was performed to the temple on April 3, 1980 by the then district collector Gangappa. Next ‘Kumbabishekam’ was done in 1997 and now consecration is scheduled on February 5, 2020.

1,000-year-old Big Temple’s consecration in February

S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it. (Representational Image)

Funds, faith wall hits move to put egg on Anganwadi menu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)

RTI query seeks proof of Modi’s citizenship

Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo: File)

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham