Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 Isro’s GSAT-30 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Isro’s GSAT-30 satellite successfully launched aboard Ariane rocket

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 11:30 am IST
European space consortium Arianespace's Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes
Twitter image by Isro. Image courtesy: Ariane Space
 Twitter image by Isro. Image courtesy: Ariane Space

Bengaluru:  India's “high power” communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said here.

Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35 am IST, European space consortium Arianespace's Ariane 5 vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.

 

“#GSAT30 successfully separated from the upper stage of #Ariane5 #VA251” Isro said in a tweet.

Confirming the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stphane Isral tweeted, “A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess.”

Isro's U R Rao Satellite Centre Director P Kunhikrishnan, who was present in Kourou, congratulated the ISRO community and Arianespace team on the successful launch.

Calling it an “excellent start” to 2020 for Isro with the launch, he said, “The mission team at the master control facility have already acquired the satellite and they will immediately complete the post launch operations....”

The 3,357-kg satellite, which was deployed from the lower passenger position of Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) into to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), is configured on Isro's enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands.

The satellite derives its heritage from Isro's earlier INSAT/GSAT satellite series, and is equipped with 12 C and 12 Ku band transponders.

GSAT-30 is to serve as replacement to the “aging” INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage, ISRO has said, adding the satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

With a mission life of 15 years, GSAT-30 is an operational communication satellite for DTH, television uplink and VSAT services.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Isro has said the communication payload of GSAT-30 is specifically designed and optimised to maximise the number of transponders on the spacecraft bus.

According to the space agency, the spacecraft would be extensively used for supporting VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) network, television uplinking and teleport services, digital satellite news gathering (DSNG), DTH television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

One Ku-band beacon downlink signal is transmitted for ground-tracking purpose, it added.

For its initial flight of 2020, Arianespace on its website said, it would orbit EUTELSAT KONNECT, a telecommunication satellite for the operator Eutelsat, along with GSAT-30, using an Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Centre.

EUTELSAT KONNECT which was produced by Thales Alenia Space for Eutelsat     was riding in the upper position of Ariane 5's payload arrangement, and was released first in the flight sequence at 27 minutes following liftoff.

Since the launch of India's APPLE experimental satellite on Ariane Flight L03 in 1981, Arianespace has orbited 24 satellites, including GSAT-30, for the Indian space agency.

...
Tags: indian space research organisation (isro)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Muslim women participate in a rally to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI photo

IUML asks Centre to clarify on NPR and NRC

Dr Jalees Ansari (file imae)

Dr Bomb Jalees Ansari, 1993 Mumbai blasts convict on parole, missing

Bengaluru's BBMP is unable to stop people dumping offal on the service roads of Outer Ring Road.

Dumping of meat waste raises offal stench in Bengaluru

An anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru.

Srishti art institute says it always had a dress code: Freedom



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RTI query seeks proof of Modi’s citizenship

Prime minister Narendra Modi.

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo)

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)

CDS Bipin Rawat for hardline approach to tackle terrorism

CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tribute at the National War Memorial on Army Day 2020, in New Delhi, Wednesday. PTI photo

Principal suspended for distributing books with Savarkar's photo

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham