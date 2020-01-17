Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 Funds, faith wall hi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Funds, faith wall hits move to put egg on Anganwadi menu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 17, 2020, 2:54 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 2:54 am IST
The Opposition BJP has threatened to thwart any move to include egg on the anganwadi menu.
Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it. (Representational Image)
 Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to introduce egg in the diet of children in anganwadis to fight malnutrition has hit twin hurdles of faith and funds crisis.

While the BJP has declared to oppose the move, describing it a “conspiracy to change dietary habit of innocent children against traditions and faith of their families”, the state finance department has expressed its inability to allocate funds to implement the proposal.

 

The women and child development (WCD) department had prepared a plan to introduce egg on the anganwadi menu in 89 tribal blocks in the first phase after the tribal advisory council (TAC) of Madhya Pradesh headed by chief minister Kamal Nath cleared the proposal.

Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it.

The finance department has suggested that the WCD should arrange funds allocated under various schemes of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in order to implement the proposal.

“We have submitted an estimation of Rs 113 crore to implement the proposal in 89 tribal blocks in the first phase. The proposal will be extended to other blocks after assessing its impact in the tribal blocks. But, the state finance department has shot down our proposal to sanction money citing its limitations,” commissioner of state women and child development department Naresh Pal Kumar told this newspaper here.

The Opposition BJP has threatened to thwart any move to include egg on the anganwadi menu.

“It is a conspiracy to change the dietary habit of innocent children from vegetarian to non-vegetarian against traditions and faith of their families. The move will trigger a cultural conflict leading to social unrest in the state,” warned state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal.

Child health care expert Sachin Kumar Jain, however, dismissed such an apprehension saying that no diet would be imposed on anybody as the egg on the menu would be made optional.

As many as 7,287,819 malnourished children, including around 10,00,000 tribal children, have currently been enrolled in 97,135 anganwadi centres in MP.

Madhya Pradesh has 42 per cent stunted, 18.6 per cent severely stunted, 25.8 per cent wasted, 9.2 per cent severely wasted, 42.8 per cent underweight and 14.3 per cent severely underweight children below the age of five.

“Egg is a very good source of nutrition and is a complete food,” Mr Jain said quoting report of National Institution of Nutrition, Hyderabad.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh government, malnutrition, women and child development
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik maintaining a studied silence on CAA

Then after 177 years, ‘Kumbabishekam’ was performed to the temple on April 3, 1980 by the then district collector Gangappa. Next ‘Kumbabishekam’ was done in 1997 and now consecration is scheduled on February 5, 2020.

1,000-year-old Big Temple’s consecration in February

S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

Amit Shah.

Amit Shah says NDA will fight under CM Nitish Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)

RTI query seeks proof of Modi’s citizenship

Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo: File)

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham