Nation Current Affairs 17 Jan 2020 Cuttack: 8 coaches o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cuttack: 8 coaches of Lokmanya express derail, 20 injured

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 17, 2020, 2:48 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2020, 2:48 am IST
While five coaches derailed, three other coaches partially got displaced from the tracks.
According to initial reports, about eight coaches of the super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. (Photo: PN Murthy)
 According to initial reports, about eight coaches of the super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. (Photo: PN Murthy)

CUTTACK: At least 20 passengers were reportedly injured, five of them critically, after Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Thursday morning.

The mishap occurred at around 7 am, reports said.

 

According to initial reports, about eight coaches of the super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog.

While five coaches derailed, three other coaches partially got displaced from the tracks.

Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), J. P. Mishra confirmed that 20 passengers were injured of which five received major injuries.

“There was no report of any casualty in the mishap and all passengers are out of danger,” the CPRO added.

Fire services personnel and ambulances immediately reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. However, the rescue operations were initially affected by the foggy conditions.

The injured passengers were shifted to a local hospital while five critically injured passengers shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“As many as 10 persons including two women and two children were admitted to casualty ward; one has been discharged after first-aid, three passengers sustained injuries on the head and are closely monitored,” said Cuttack SCB Hospital Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Maharana. “A special team comprising doctors from Orthopaedics, Neuro Surgery and other departments are monitoring the situation. Presently 15 people, including four women and two children are undergoing treatment,” said Dr Maharana.

...
Tags: lokmanya tilak terminus, fog
Location: India, Odisha, Kataka (Cuttack)


Latest From Nation

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik maintaining a studied silence on CAA

Then after 177 years, ‘Kumbabishekam’ was performed to the temple on April 3, 1980 by the then district collector Gangappa. Next ‘Kumbabishekam’ was done in 1997 and now consecration is scheduled on February 5, 2020.

1,000-year-old Big Temple’s consecration in February

S Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Iran minister

Curiously, the state finance department has sought queries from the WCD department whether any survey on the proposal was done and why the department required additional funds to implement it. (Representational Image)

Funds, faith wall hits move to put egg on Anganwadi menu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I am not a rubber stamp: Kerala Governor at loggerheads with Pinarayi Govt over CAA

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File photo)

Nirbhaya case: Delhi government rejects convict Mukesh's mercy plea

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh, one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case. (Photo: File)

RTI query seeks proof of Modi’s citizenship

Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal IG suspended again in custodial death case

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo: File)

'Last-minute changes possible in pretest form of NPR': Home Ministry officials

According to the sources, NPR form will have around 21 questions and every household head will have to sign the document, which says that the information given by him is to the best of his knowledge. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham