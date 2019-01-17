search on deccanchronicle.com
We are 100 pc with you: Rahul wishes ailing Arun Jaitley a ‘speedy recovery’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 17, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unwell and is in abroad for the treatment, just before he is to present the Budget.
Even on Tuesday, before reports of US visits emerged, Jaitley put out a Facebook post criticising the opposition moves to form a coalition against the BJP. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: There have been reports that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unwell and is in abroad for the treatment, just before he is to present the Budget.

Jaitley is in the US for a "regular medical check-up" following a kidney transplant last year, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday quoting "two people with direct knowledge of the matter".

 

Several opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

According to the Finance Ministry, Jaitley “is expected to be back by the weekend” and no one else would be given charge of the ministry as of now. This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.

The Budget will be an interim budget with the national elections ahead. The Budget is scheduled for February 1.

Even on Tuesday, before reports of US visits emerged, Jaitley put out a Facebook post criticising the opposition moves to form a coalition against the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, omar abdullah, lalu prasad yadav, union budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




