We are 100 pc with you: Rahul wishes ailing Arun Jaitley a ‘speedy recovery’

New Delhi: There have been reports that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unwell and is in abroad for the treatment, just before he is to present the Budget.

Jaitley is in the US for a "regular medical check-up" following a kidney transplant last year, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday quoting "two people with direct knowledge of the matter".

Several opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

I'm upset to hear Arun Jaitley Ji is not well. We fight him on a daily basis for his ideas. However, I and the Congress party send him our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. We are with you and your family 100% during this difficult period Mr Jaitley. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2019

Concerned to hear of FM Arun Jaitley being indisposed once again. He has been important communicator and interlocutor with the Opposition despite recent constraints. Pray for quick and full recovery to serve the nation. — Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) January 16, 2019

Wishing and praying for speedy recovery @arunjaitley Ji! https://t.co/9r5cmzN55v — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 16, 2019

According to the Finance Ministry, Jaitley “is expected to be back by the weekend” and no one else would be given charge of the ministry as of now. This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.

The Budget will be an interim budget with the national elections ahead. The Budget is scheduled for February 1.

Even on Tuesday, before reports of US visits emerged, Jaitley put out a Facebook post criticising the opposition moves to form a coalition against the BJP.

