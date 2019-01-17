search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Section 144 imposed in Panchkula ahead of Ram Rahim's sentencing in murder case

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Three other accused, who were also convicted in the journalist's murder case, will be produced in the court from Ambala jail through VC.
Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently serving 20-year prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers. (Photo: File)
 Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently serving 20-year prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers. (Photo: File)

Panchkula: Police have imposed Section 144 across the city in view of the pronouncement of quantum of punishment on Thursday to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim by the CBI Special Court of Jagdeep Singh, which has convicted him in the case pertaining to the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamaldeep Goel on Thursday said: "We have imposed Section 144 across the city. The CBI Special court is in Sector 1. We have also restricted the vehicular movement on all four roads connecting to the court premises."

 

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, and carrying weapons.

"Today no one is being allowed to park his vehicle inside the court. Each and every person, entering the court will be frisked. Moreover, we have deployed scores of security personnel near the borders. All the vehicles are being thoroughly checked before entering Panchkula," said Goel.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently serving 20-year prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers.

Three other accused, who were also convicted in the journalist's murder case, will be produced in the court from Ambala jail through video conference.

The Dera chief has been found guilty of orchestrating the killing of Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist after the scribe wrote against Ram Rahim in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach.' The scribe was shot in 2002, and the case was registered in 2003.

...
Tags: section 144, gurmeet ram rahim, cbi court, ramchander chhatrapati murder
Location: India, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
 

Tinder co-founder sued

Tinder co-founder sued for secretly copying company files and other proprietary information.
 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

A Northern Railway spokesperson said the Railway Police Force has initial leads in the case and will nab the culprits soon. (Representational Image)

'First step of emergency': NCP leader claims aide's WhatsApp disabled

'This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned,' Munde said. (Photo: File)

PM Modi's Sabarimala comments 'contempt of court': Sitaram Yechury

Yechury alleged the RSS and the BJP were violating law in Kerala and had turned Sabarimala into 'Ayodhya of South India' by polarising people on religious grounds. (Photo: File)

We are 100 pc with you: Rahul wishes ailing Arun Jaitley a ‘speedy recovery’

Even on Tuesday, before reports of US visits emerged, Jaitley put out a Facebook post criticising the opposition moves to form a coalition against the BJP. (Photo: File)

Government producing films, creating awards to hide failures: Ahmed Patel

His remarks come a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, saying he wanted to 'congratulate' him on winning 'the world famous' prize that had no jury and had never been given out before. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham