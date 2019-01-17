search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SC partially strikes down stringent rules on Maharashtra dance bars

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 17, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 12:35 pm IST
The top court allowed orchestra and added that tips can be given but showering of cash and coins is not allowed inside bars.
Supreme Court said, 'There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.' (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court said, 'There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside certain provisions of a law imposing restrictions on the licensing and functioning of dance bars in Maharashtra.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri quashed certain provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016.

 

The top court allowed orchestra and added that tips can be given but showering of cash and coins is not allowed inside bars. 

SC upheld the condition of fixed timings of dance bars in Maharashtra from 6 pm to 11.30 pm. 

Supreme Court said, “There cannot be a total prohibition on dance bars. No licence has been granted by Maharashtra since 2005. There may be regulations but that should not amount to a total prohibition.”

The court quashed conditions of Maharashtra government of putting CCTV cameras in dance bars of Mumbai, giving licence to people of good character as 'vague'.

It also repealed a rule that segregated dancing stage from the bar area where drinks are served.

The Court has also struck down a condition by which dance bars should be 1 km away from educational and religious places.

The top court has upheld a rule of Maharashtra government by which working women should have a contract so they can’t be exploited, however, quashed a rule of monthly salary for bar dancers.

(With inputs from agencies)

...
Tags: cctv, dance bars, maharashtra government, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple to reduce hiring

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
 

Tinder co-founder sued

Tinder co-founder sued for secretly copying company files and other proprietary information.
 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Section 144 imposed in Panchkula ahead of Ram Rahim's sentencing in murder case

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will be produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently serving 20-year prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers. (Photo: File)

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

A Northern Railway spokesperson said the Railway Police Force has initial leads in the case and will nab the culprits soon. (Representational Image)

'First step of emergency': NCP leader claims aide's WhatsApp disabled

'This is unheard of. This is the first step of emergency in India where an opposition leader's PRO's phone is banned,' Munde said. (Photo: File)

PM Modi's Sabarimala comments 'contempt of court': Sitaram Yechury

Yechury alleged the RSS and the BJP were violating law in Kerala and had turned Sabarimala into 'Ayodhya of South India' by polarising people on religious grounds. (Photo: File)

We are 100 pc with you: Rahul wishes ailing Arun Jaitley a ‘speedy recovery’

Even on Tuesday, before reports of US visits emerged, Jaitley put out a Facebook post criticising the opposition moves to form a coalition against the BJP. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham