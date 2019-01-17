Pak troops violate ceasefire in J&K's Poonch sector

Poonch (
Jammu and Kashmir) [ India], Jan 17 (ANI): Pakistan troops again on Thursday violated ceasefire in Poonch sector in . Indian security forces are retaliating Jammu and Kashmir army's ceasefire, police said. Pakistan
India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commission official and lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFV) in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors in . Jammu and Kashmir
Two Army personnel were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion that took place near the LoC in Naushera and Sunderbani sectors on January 11. An Army officer and a soldier, who got grievously injured, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital while undergoing treatment.
"Our strong concerns were shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday....
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir