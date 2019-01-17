search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 90 hurt in Palamedu jallikattus across Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 1:43 am IST
A bigger jallikattu event would be organised at Alanganallur in Madurai on Thursday.
Youths trying to tame a bull in jallikattu organised as part of Pongal festival at Palamedu in Madurai on Wednesday. (K. Manikandan)
 Youths trying to tame a bull in jallikattu organised as part of Pongal festival at Palamedu in Madurai on Wednesday. (K. Manikandan)

CHENNAI: About 48 persons sustained injuries in Palamedu jallikattu on Wednesday. Unconfirmed reports however say 92 persons were injured in the events.

A bigger jallikattu event would be organised at Alanganallur in Madurai on Thursday. The state government has ensured appropriate safety system to prevent cruelty to animals and also ensured the safety of spectators and bull tamers following the court orders.

 

On the first day in Avaniapuram village in Madurai on Tuesday, about 40 people were injured. However all the injuries were minor. Only eight people were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, while others merely received first aid, said officials. Among the eight wounded were five people who accompanied the bulls, two tamers and one spectator.

According to sources the jallikattu event in Palamedu held on Wednesday was better than the one conducted in Avaniapuram. Palamedu had more space for the bulls to run. However the timely intervention of the court had averted any possible setback in holding the sport of valour,he added.

Over 30,000 people had thronged the venue in Avaniapuram to watch the event while the number was far higher at Palamedu.

In  December, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a notification allowing the bull taming sport in three areas of Madurai — Avaniayapuram in South Madurai taluk on January 15, Palamedu in Vadipatti taluk on January 16 and Alanganallur, also in Vadipatti, on January 17. 

...
Tags: palamedu jallikattu, injuries
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Defamation charges on BJYM leader

According to the Neredmet police, a complaint was received from one Sira Rohit, a TRS activist from Madhuranagar, who stated that Pampari Sai Prasad, 29, from Secunderabad and others had posted a video on social media, threatening Mr Rao by using abusive words.

15 youths of Nizamabad stuck in Iraq

They have no money to survive in Iraq or return to India. To avoid imprisonment, they have been taking shelter in undisclosed places in the Erbil area in Iraq.

Hyderabad: Teachers’ deficit for extra quota

There is an expection that private institutes will feel the pinch if the number of seats are increased in the government sector.

Primary level education degraded in Telangana

Many children who passed out of Class VIII didn’t have basic foundation skills and found it difficult to pursue higher education.

All states must send list of senior police officers

The apex court noted that a plea challenging the local law of Punjab was already pending before it and “any expression of opinion of this court on the contentions raised may have the effect of pre-judging the issues arising in the writ petition...”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham