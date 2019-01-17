Over 90 hurt in Palamedu jallikattus across Tamil Nadu

Youths trying to tame a bull in jallikattu organised as part of Pongal festival at Palamedu in Madurai on Wednesday. (K. Manikandan)

CHENNAI: About 48 persons sustained injuries in Palamedu jallikattu on Wednesday. Unconfirmed reports however say 92 persons were injured in the events.

A bigger jallikattu event would be organised at Alanganallur in Madurai on Thursday. The state government has ensured appropriate safety system to prevent cruelty to animals and also ensured the safety of spectators and bull tamers following the court orders.

On the first day in Avaniapuram village in Madurai on Tuesday, about 40 people were injured. However all the injuries were minor. Only eight people were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, while others merely received first aid, said officials. Among the eight wounded were five people who accompanied the bulls, two tamers and one spectator.

According to sources the jallikattu event in Palamedu held on Wednesday was better than the one conducted in Avaniapuram. Palamedu had more space for the bulls to run. However the timely intervention of the court had averted any possible setback in holding the sport of valour,he added.

Over 30,000 people had thronged the venue in Avaniapuram to watch the event while the number was far higher at Palamedu.

In December, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a notification allowing the bull taming sport in three areas of Madurai — Avaniayapuram in South Madurai taluk on January 15, Palamedu in Vadipatti taluk on January 16 and Alanganallur, also in Vadipatti, on January 17.