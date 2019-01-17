search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No Pak presence at 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019' as delegation denied visas

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 9:48 am IST
The Gujarat government is organising the ninth edition of the summit from January 18 to 20 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (Representational Image)
 The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (Representational Image)

Ahmedabad: No business delegation from Pakistan would attend the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit as its industry members have not got visas to travel to India, the state's top industry body said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) said it had extended an invitation to Pakistan industry representatives for the investor summit, but they will not be attending the three-day event in absence of visas.

 

The Gujarat government is organising the ninth edition of the summit from January 18 to 20 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also confirmed that no delegation from Pakistan would be attending the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A controversy had erupted when the GCCI, while inviting several global trade bodies for the meet, also extended invitation to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCC).

The India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nose-dived in recent years over the issue of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan.

"Upon our invitation to chamber of commerce in Pakistan, we had received travel plan of a 13-member delegation.

"But today we received a communication from them, saying they have cancelled their India visit as they have not got visas," GCCI president Jaymin Vasa told reporters in Ahmedabad.

"Our bilateral business with Pakistan at present is going on without any (government) interference. We have a good business with Pakistan in sectors such as chemical, dyestuff, pharmaceutical and cotton yarn," he said.

Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh had last week said there was nothing wrong in inviting Pakistan's trade representatives for the high-profile event.

The GCCI had decided to invite global trade bodies for the summit and the state government agreed to it, he had said.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce was one of the trade bodies invited by the GCCI, but the Gujarat government had not sent any invitation, the top bureaucrat had said.

The Pakistani trade body was invited to participate in the 'Global Conclave of International Chambers' at the summit.

GCCI office-bearers had earlier claimed it was only a "general circular" meant for around 285 global trade bodies, and that the final invitation was to be sent only after scrutiny.

In 2013, a trade delegation from Pakistan had come to Gujarat to take part in the biennial summit. However, following tension on the border, the delegation left without attending the main event.

Thereafter, no Pakistani delegation was invited for the investor meet held in 2015 and 2017.

The summit was conceptualised in 2003, when Narendra Modi was chief minister, to promote investment in Gujarat. It focuses on establishing Gujarat as a preferred investment destination in India.

Over the years, the summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development in addition to becoming a forum for forging public-private partnerships.

...
Tags: vibrant gujarat, gujarat chamber of commerce and industry, indo-pak ties, cross border terrorism
Location: India, Gujarat




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka CM offering money, ministerial posts to BJP MLAs: Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa has refuted these charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' Mumbai visit, and accused the Congress-JD(S) alliance of making a poaching bid. (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya mine: Body of one spotted out of 15 trapped for over a month

The miners are trapped since December 13, 2018. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'All parties except PDP want early elections': J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

The governor made the remarks in reply to a query if the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls be held together in view of the security scenario in the state. (Photo: File)

'Bhishma pitamah' of moral corruption: Tejashwi to Nitish Kumar

'Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JD(U) is advanced version of BJP (and) therefore he is giving all important organisational posts except him(self) to the people chosen by Sh Amit Shah,' Yadav remarked sarcastically in an earlier tweet. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Astrologer held for killing gypsy woman, daughter

According to sources, on Pongal, Arun Pandian and his son had gone to a village in Tiruttanni to sell beads, while Roja and Sujatha stayed back at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham