Nation, Current Affairs

Meghalaya mine: Body of one spotted out of 15 trapped for over a month

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 17, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 9:41 am IST
The body was detected at a depth of nearly 210 feet inside the 'rat-hole' mine and naval divers brought it to its mouth. 
The miners are trapped since December 13, 2018. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The miners are trapped since December 13, 2018. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meghalaya: Indian Navy has recovered a body of one person more than a month after operations to search and rescue 15 miners trapped in a deep coal mine in Meghalaya.

The body was detected at a depth of nearly 210 feet inside the "rat-hole" mine and naval divers brought it to its mouth. 

 

The miners are trapped since December 13, 2018.

Search operations for the rest of the miners continue.

The Supreme Court last week pulled up the state government for its inaction against illegal miners while saying that rescues efforts must continue.

The top court asked the Centre and the Meghalaya government to take help of experts and continue efforts to rescue the miners. “Carry on with your rescue efforts, what if all or at least some are still alive? Miracles do happen,” a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri said.

(With PTI inputs)

...
