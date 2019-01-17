N Chandrababu Naidu declares Tirupati ‘first dustbin-free city’

Nellore: Reacting to a plea from Chittoor district collector P.S. Pradyumna, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his native Naravaripalle on Tuesday has decl-ared the temple town Tirupati as the first dustbin-free city in Andhra Pradesh

Mr Pradyumna said ban of plastic in Tirupati from October 2 last year has become a success and they achieved the target set by the Chief Minister to make the city free from dustbins. Claiming that they have removed 480 dustbins from the roads, he appealed to the CM to declare Tirupati a dustbin-free city. Mr Naidu signed and released a poster brought out by civic body depicting Tirupati as first dustbin free city in AP. Mr Naidu, who is camping at his hometown Naravaripalle to celebrate Sankranti, spoke to the media persons on Tuesday. He appreciated the officials of Chittoor district for bagging 10th place in the country with respect to drip irrigation, garbage collection from door-to-door and 100 percent construction of toilets.

The Chief Minister said that his next target was to convert Chittoor and Anantapur districts as hubs for horticulture to ensure highest profits to the farming community. Earlier, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over increasing trend of people going to their native places to celebrate Sankranti with reverence to traditions and customs. While commending the people for returning to their villages for Sankranti, he found fault with those gambling under the pretext of festivities.

He said they have received 5.5 lakh petitions during recent Janmabhoomi programme as against 50 lakh odd petitions in the past. He attributed the drop to resolving the issues affecting people online and transparency in administration.

He dwelt on various welfare programmes TD government introduced and came down heavily against the Centre for neglecting Andhra Pradesh.

Industries minister N. Amarnath Reddy, Chittoor MP Dr Siva Prasad, Tirupati legislator Sugunamma, MLC Rajanarasimhulu and civic body commissioner Vijayaramaraju were present.