Nation, Current Affairs

Man arrested for stalking woman on Facebook, Instagram in Noida

PTI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
A case was filed against Rajat Shrivastava, in which woman's brother claimed that accused would often chase her with a motive to harass her.
Rajat, a resident of Sector 71, was arrested today from near the Sab Mall in Sector 27, police said. (Representational Image)
 Rajat, a resident of Sector 71, was arrested today from near the Sab Mall in Sector 27, police said. (Representational Image)

Noida: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stalking a woman on social media platforms in Noida, police said.

A complaint was filed against Rajat Shrivastava on Wednesday, in which the woman's brother also claimed that the accused would often chase her with a motive to harass her, the officials said.

 

The accused, who works in the accounts section of a private company in Noida, was known to the woman for several years. However, the woman, a resident of Sector 15, had severed ties with him a few years ago over personal issues and asked him not to approach her anymore, they said.

"Rajat was stalking the woman on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He had threatened to post some of their pictures on social media without her approval," senior police officer Manoj Kumar Pant said, citing the FIR.

Working on the complaint, a team was constituted to track down the accused and searches were conducted. Rajat, a resident of Sector 71, was arrested today from near the Sab Mall in Sector 27, Pant said.

He has been charged with stalking in person and on the internet, insult to provoke a breach of peace and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication, the police said.

He has also been booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 which deals with computer-related offences, the police said.

Pant said the mobile phone and SIM card used by the accused in the crime have been seized and he would be produced in a local court later in the day.

Tags: stalking, up police, woman harassed, social media
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida




