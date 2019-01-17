search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka CM offering money, ministerial posts to BJP MLAs: Yeddyurappa

ANI
Published Jan 17, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 9:33 am IST
'We are not indulging in any poaching. It is Kumaraswamy who is indulging in horse-trading,' Yeddyurappa said.
Yeddyurappa has refuted these charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' Mumbai visit, and accused the Congress-JD(S) alliance of making a poaching bid. (Photo: ANI)
 Yeddyurappa has refuted these charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' Mumbai visit, and accused the Congress-JD(S) alliance of making a poaching bid. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: BJP state unit chief and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has alleged that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was indulging in horse-trading by offering money and ministerial posts to his MLAs.

"We are not indulging in any poaching. It is Chief Minister Kumaraswamy who is indulging in horse-trading. He himself is offering money and ministerial posts to our MLAs," Yeddyurappa said here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

 

BJP MLAs from Karnataka who have camped themselves in Gurgaon since Monday evening said that they were here to make strategies for the coming Lok Sabha polls and had not run away fearing poaching by the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance.

The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress MLAs visited Mumbai earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress' allegation that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress alliance government in Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa has refuted these charges, saying that his party had nothing to do with the three Congress lawmakers' Mumbai visit, and accused the Congress-JD(S) alliance of making a poaching bid.

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has also accused Yeddyurappa of fabricating stories, adding that there was no need for the Congress-JD(S) alliance to poach on any party's lawmakers.

...
Tags: bs yeddyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, bjp, congress-jd(s) alliance, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani in top Global Thinkers list of Foreign Policy

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani.
 

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

Tuesday was the first time that members of India's estimated two-million-strong transgender community have been allowed to wade in the water at Kumbh Mela festival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy S10 will be shown off at the MWC on February 20.
 

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

The new paper-thin Bluetooth tag could replace olden RFID technology with additional features.
 

Google to be strict on SMS/Call log policy

If developers have not submitted a permissions declaration form and their apps are removed.
 

Huawei founder denies spying for China

US President Donald Trump in August signed a bill that barred the US government from using Huawei equipment and is considering an executive order that would also ban US companies from doing so.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Meghalaya mine: One spotted out of 15 who were trapped for over a month

The miners are trapped since December 13, 2018. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'All parties except PDP want early elections': J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

The governor made the remarks in reply to a query if the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls be held together in view of the security scenario in the state. (Photo: File)

'Bhishma pitamah' of moral corruption: Tejashwi to Nitish Kumar

'Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JD(U) is advanced version of BJP (and) therefore he is giving all important organisational posts except him(self) to the people chosen by Sh Amit Shah,' Yadav remarked sarcastically in an earlier tweet. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Astrologer held for killing gypsy woman, daughter

According to sources, on Pongal, Arun Pandian and his son had gone to a village in Tiruttanni to sell beads, while Roja and Sujatha stayed back at home.

3 found with fake tickets at Chennai airport

Further investigation revealed that he wanted to send off his wife and daughter and he had allegedly scanned the cancelled ticket to enter the terminal.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham