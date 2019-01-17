search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR, Chandrababu Naidu wasting time for front: Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 17, 2019, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2019, 2:44 am IST
He said the wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be clear in the results of the Lok Sabha polls.
TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman
 TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman

Hyderabad: TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman said that Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu were wasting their time in forming fronts as the BJP will win 2019 polls.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Dr Laxman said, “The BJP has decided to go to the polls with the tag ‘Modi Once Again’. We are sure that the fronts of KCR and Chandrababu will be a failure.”

 

He said, “Anyone can form an alliance or a front, but they will be of no use. All these are tricks played by family-led political parties. Fronts without national parties will never be successful.”

He said the wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be clear in the results of the Lok Sabha polls. “Even the people of Telangana are interested in making Mr Modi PM again,”  

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, 2019 polls, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




